F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.70. 1,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 565,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

