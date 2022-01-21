Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 12,300 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

