Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 72.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.