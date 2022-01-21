Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

