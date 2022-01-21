Factorial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $33,796,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

