Factorial Partners LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $279.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

