Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $2.25 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00006105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $5.74 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00106532 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.