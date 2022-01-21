Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,864,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

