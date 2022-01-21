Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,864,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

