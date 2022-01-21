Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

