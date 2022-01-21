Fastly (FSLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) recently:

1/18/2022 – Fastly is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $35.00.

1/5/2022 – Fastly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/3/2022 – Fastly is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Fastly was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Fastly stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fastly by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

