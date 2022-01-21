Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 145,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $3,262,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

