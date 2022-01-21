Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

