Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

