Financial Analysis: Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutriband and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.13%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Nutriband.

Risk and Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of -3.99, indicating that its share price is 499% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -364.35% -50.95% -40.45% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 46.07 -$2.93 million ($0.79) -7.05 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

