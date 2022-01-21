Financial Analysis: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 0 4 1 0 2.20

Wipro has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 22.99%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wipro is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 5.23 $1.48 billion $0.29 27.90

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% Wipro 16.25% 20.50% 13.30%

Summary

Wipro beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

