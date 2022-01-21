Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Down 0.4%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Cos., Inc engages in the provision of tax, business and financial solutions. Its products and services include Fractional Family Office, Tax Blueprint, Tax Operating System, Wealth Blueprint and Wealth Operating System. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bee Cave, TX.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.