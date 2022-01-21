Financial Survey: Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zhongchao and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.86 $4.46 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.07 $16.01 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zhongchao and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11%

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

