Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FRMUF stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Separately, upped their target price on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

