First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

