First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $97.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.88 million and the highest is $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $387.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.68 million to $387.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $392.15 million, with estimates ranging from $383.66 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

