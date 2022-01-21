First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.02. 6,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.