First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,223 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

