First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

