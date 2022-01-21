First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after buying an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,308,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $292.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

