First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 1,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,312. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $501.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

