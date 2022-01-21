First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 7.9%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 196,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,770,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.