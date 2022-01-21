First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

