First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

