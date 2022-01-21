First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,564 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Crown Castle International worth $133,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

