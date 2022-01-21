First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87,078 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $227,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

