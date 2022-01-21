First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of America worth $282,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

