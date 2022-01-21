First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $153.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $153,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $286.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.40 and its 200-day moving average is $305.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

