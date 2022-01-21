First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $240.81 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $240,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $127.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

