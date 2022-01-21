First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $393,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $246.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.08 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

