First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $207,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

