First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

