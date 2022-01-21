First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $743,000.

