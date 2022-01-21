First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
