First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 76,445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUSB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.64.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

