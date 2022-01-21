FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 156,410 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

