Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Five Below by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of FIVE traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,024. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.