Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $122.00

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.24, with a volume of 1974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Five9 by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

