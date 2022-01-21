Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.40. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 1,807 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.
