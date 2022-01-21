Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.40. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 1,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

