Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $22.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $88,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

