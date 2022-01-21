Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $22.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $88,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
