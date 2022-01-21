Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as low as C$2.62. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 371,922 shares changing hands.

FOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$630.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

