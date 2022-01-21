Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 1,066,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,568,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 100,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.