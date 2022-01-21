Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.87

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.