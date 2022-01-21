Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $304.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.81. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

