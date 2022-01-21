Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 1.1%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €62.68 ($71.23) and last traded at €63.36 ($72.00). Approximately 247,696 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.08 ($72.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €60.54 and its 200-day moving average is €58.64.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.