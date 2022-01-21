Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.39 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Frax Share has a market cap of $413.05 million and approximately $26.39 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.48 or 0.00066207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.51 or 0.07213846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.58 or 1.00127335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063314 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

